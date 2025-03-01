03/01/2025



Updated at 08: 04h.





At 6:43 hours appeared on The Gran Theater Falla Tables the jury responsible for awarding the most desired COAC awards. The chirigota revelation of the contest ‘Comparsa Los Calaítas. We went for tobacco, a lifelong chirigota ‘ He has managed to get the first prize in the modality, followed by the group of Kike whirlpool, ‘Los Butaneros’; Third, the Yuyu with its ‘James Bond that gives glory to see them’ while ultimately ‘dyslexic’, the chirigota of the Villegas.

In comparsas, Jesus Welcome Get the maximum prize with ‘The Rats’; in second place, ‘The cemetery’ of Jona; while third ‘Those of the other neighborhood’ of piru and tomato. Fourth, ‘The tribe’ by Miguel Ángel García Argüez and Raúl Cabrera.

In quartets, the Gago ‘Ku Klux Klan Klan‘He expires in the modality, while second prize for’ a classic that never fails’. In choirs, that of the students, ‘chicken man’ is made with the first prize; Second, ‘Cádiz, the show’; third place for ‘The entrails of Cádiz’ and last ‘the dark side’.

Cádiz painted two coloring at about eight in the afternoon preparing for everything that the Great final of the Falla Theater I had to give him. This Friday, Andalusia Day, began a long morning but full of couplets. The mayor of the city, Bruno García, with a type of Roman wanted all the Cadiz to spend a great night, as well as all the viewers in their homes. Many costumes, an unmatched previous atmosphere with carnival desire, makeup, dusters … enlivened the previous session.









The first sigh of the night was contributed by the Choir ‘The entrails of Cádiz’. Tango arrived at the failure with great mastery and very good interpretation. The first of them to the fight against tourist and the second to the waiting lists in Andalusia. Cuplés in the pure Kike Smino style with incursion of this, to the Emeritus King and the bully of the mayor in the disco. The potpourri, a waste of voices and perfect in harmony.

Subsequently, the Chirigota de los Villegas He made an appearance in the fault with that type of dyslexic. ‘To distort’ with great atmosphere from the beginning. Pasodoble upon arrival in Cádiz with travel offers with great gifts and bottles. “I don’t want to cut the point with my carnival pampines.” The second pasodoble already started with public applause to several children with dyslexia who took the stage. This second letter is very applauded and quite appreciated by the respectable. I compared to the right and vice versa of veganism, ‘like the lessons less turnover, that I do not know when the season is’. The surprise arrives with ten cupletins on different themes: the stamps, the island of temptations, my cousin Arturo who is an official, cocaine in Juan Carlos I, Barbara Rey, the part of Raphael, relatives of Miguel Bosé and relatives of Antonio Martínez Ares, the farewell of Andy & Lucas and of course, the nose of Andy & Lucas. The Popurri with quartets backwards did not cease to surprise although the sessions have passed.

The Comparsa de Jesús Welcome ‘Las Rats’ He presented his credentials for this grand final after seven years of waiting since those ‘irrational’. First pasodoble to Manuel García Caparrós: ​​«I am Manuel José García, son of this Andalusia, Malaga … the one on December 4. Manuel, dead in the chest. He had a long and fruitful future. My white and green flag, peace, bonanza … ». The public applauded this first letter with great force. Second very local pasodoble at the close of a mythical Cadiz bar, ‘El Cambalache’. Cuplés to aliens, plutonians and human. Another to the roosters that have already appeared. The potpourri continues to cause a sensation, being one of the most outstanding pieces of the repertoire.

With irony and a lot of black humor came the quartet of the Gago ‘Ku Klux Klan Klan’ to the tables. Repeating parody as they usually and the pottets of the potpourri with blows to the preacher, Joaquín and in the Cuplés to Carvajal, Vinicius: “The only one that is black that is to kill him.” And a third for Pope Francis. Great ovation for this group that the public even requested more couples.

The choir of Julio Pardo ‘The Dark Side’ It began with an empty theater with just a public, however, the quality continued to shine and with great intensity. Implacable voices that leave the viewer in another galaxy. Effective tangos, the first very critical of the Andalusian who blame some evils of the earth and the second to Carnival Chovinism. Good cups and nice. Excellent tuning and musicality.

The Chirigota ‘Comparsa the Calaíta (we went for tobacco). A lifelong chirigota … ‘ He warned to the public if I was in a hurry. Presentation with good new blows always with ingenuity and giving expectation to the public until the end. First pasodoble to the Yonkis. “With the face more sucks than a goat” with a turn for the “hooked that arrive in Cádiz to celebrate the carnival.” Always faithful to his style, with great personality and a lot of art. In the second they get serious. «You see me as a clown, like the funny, uncultured and cateto …; another to Errejón; Another story of the Siamese and finally after appointing Cadizs of the party return the Siamese live. The potpourri always with great blows starting with the Gaditana idiosyncrasy. The shouts of ‘Champions, champions’ resonate in the theater.

The comparsa ‘the cemetery’ of the Jona He sings to Cádiz, that with so many lights the Cadiz are blinded. The second, the response to Martínez Ares to the Pasodoble of ‘The Black Sheep’ that indicated that the troupes had milk teeth. Popurri with classic dyes and voices with great intensity.

The quartet ‘A classic never fails’ The theater filled with youth grace. With Iván Romero as director of the work, they gave all the groups. Cuplés dedicated to Cádiz and Popurri Classic.

With the Choir ‘Cádiz, the show’ A circus was put on stage. Cheerful presentation and tango dedicated to children. Next to February and other parties in Andalusia. First he coupled a conversation between men and women and seconds to the groups that have reached the final. Paved that leaves good feelings.

With the Chirigota ‘The James Bond that gives glory to see them’ The revelry returned to the failure. The group of Yuyu, one of the most anticipated by the public. Charisma and personality in its purest form. First pasodoble to presidents around the world. “If you give Donald Trump two chamomile glasses, and you put him at the Seville Fair looks like César de los Morancos.” The next pasodoble already came out in another phase, just like the second cuplé. Popurrí with grace and its touch of surreal humor.

Comparsa ‘the other neighborhood’: shocking staging, with good voices and music that is taking the fan. First pasodoble to grandmothers. “When a grandmother leaves for a lifetime.” Very emotional, remembering that “when your child your child is going to any corner to kiss you.” Pasodoble to the neighborhoods that have been stealing little. “Three keys that my marine land, that of San Pedro, the other at the bottom of the sea, and gave the third to those of outside.”

He Choir ‘El Chicken Rose’ He filled the stage with his initial voice, waking up an audience that almost slept at four in the morning. The first tango to rare diseases and another at the end of the failure that is already being lost, with a bottle outside. Cuplés to unwanted animals and Princess Leonor on the San Sebastián Elcano ship. Popurri with recognizable music and impressive voices.

The KIKE BIRGATA ‘LOS BUTANEROS, CAI/CDC Chirigota’ opened His performance with AC/DC Highway to Hell that awakened the public completely at about five in the morning. The presentation with a lot of humor to the rhythm of ‘Much joy, little money, the butaneros, the butaneros’ that chanted the entire theater. Pasodoble comparing the proclamation of Antoñito Molina with the god Momo sweeping home. Second to friendship and especially his chirigota. Cuplés that start with palms, warning that the more we drink, the more heavy they will be. Cuplés to the language of young people: “Cucha me child, don’t say further Random comments.” The second to the mayor, who every time he organizes an event, rains. Hymn of Andalusia 2.0 with more heavy. “Let Andalusia always, for your accent and your freedom.”

And the comparsa ‘the tribe’ Close the last function of the contest. The group of the sheet and Raúl Cabrera brings a first pasodoble to the great theater fails and warning the ruler who takes care of “our house.” The second to Cádiz playing with the names of the troupes in the final. A gold brooch for this grand finale.