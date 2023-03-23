Many have passed since nintendoswitch was launched on the market, and that makes users think that it is necessary to change the generation so as not to be left behind PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Thus, a new rumor has emerged indicating the imminent launch of the successor, or at least of the chips that would be installed in such a rumored device.

the acquaintance Insider Jeff Grubb He has mentioned that the console will be announced later this year, sharing more details on how it will work, and some of the capabilities that the new addition would have. However, the chip information comes directly from OreXdawho discloses information about devices in Twitter.

It is said that the console will use a chip nvidia tegra for the next console, which would be manufactured from 5LPP of samsung. Orin would also be had as options Nano 8GB for its price and 128-bit memory, as well as the Orin NX16GB,with better TFLOP and a potential that marks to be equated with Playstation 4.

It is worth mentioning that all this is just rumors, so we will have to wait longer for the official announcement by Nintendo, which for now can only be seen from afar. And it is that for now there are many important games to come out in the year, among them Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 and more to come from the company.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: These rumors already come out every week, it’s even getting a bit boring, I’m not going to lie. Hopefully Nintendo will finally deny rumors at the end of the year, if you ask me, The Game Awards would be the perfect setting.