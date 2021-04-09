Light, camera, mask …

Carla Vizzotti wants a mask and a nose for everyone. The idea was consolidated in the last television appearances of the Minister of Health, who faced them with the mask on. For this reason, the health officer in the Alberto Ángel Fernández administration has already spoken with her collaborators and with her peers in the Government to see how to implement the measure, which promises controversy.

What’s the plan? Vizzotti wants that in television programs where there are several people at the same table or panel, journalists or participants wear a mask. The idea is not only for the care of those attending the TV to take care of themselves but as an example for the millions of Argentines who watch news, journalistic programs or debate. For that, the minister has already delved into the industry to see how transparent chinstraps could be, so that the mouths – and the smile – of drivers, guests and local television figures can be seen. Let’s go to court …

Minister Carla Vizzotti / AFP

To Bariloche

This week a traditional business forum is held in the province of Río Negro, which means the return of this type of event in person. And the appointment is, neither more nor less, than the call “Grupo Llao Llao”, which brings together about 40 business leaders who passed by the beautiful hotel in San Carlos de Bariloche.

In Llao Llao there were names like Sebastián Bagó (Laboratorios Bagó), Eduardo Elsztain (IRSA) and Federico Braun (La Anónima) plus remote assistance from other businessmen who are not in the country, such as Marcos Galperin (Free Market) or Martin Migoya (Globant).

But one fact that drew attention among all the exhibitions was the presence of Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro, the Minister of the Interior and strong man of The field and the national government. De Pedro’s passage through the event -organized by the Endeavor group- was a way for them to “lose their fear of Wado”, according to the words of a couple of his from the Government, who expressed themselves pleasantly surprised by the attendance at that forum. of such influential businessmen from a camper leader, whose voice many did not even know. Obviously, in front of De Pedro, the issue of the wealth tax and the future of companies in the country appeared, What a moment!

Pedro’s Wado in the Casa Rosada. Photo M. Carroll

The Star-Spangled Banner

As Clarín said, this week the head of the Southern Command, Admiral Craig S. Faller, passed through Argentina, right in the middle of the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and after the telephone conversation that Foreign Minister Felipe Solá had with the Secretary of State of the US government, Antony Blinken. The arrival of Admiral Faller included a meeting with the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, and a tour of the City of Buenos Aires and Ushuaia. The key fact is that Faller is responsible for all Defense Department security cooperation in the 45 nations and territories of Central and South America, and the Caribbean Sea, that is, a key player in geopolitics. For this reason, this visit did not go unnoticed at the Instituto Patria, from where they assign a special role to two players: in bunker K they “say” that Máximo Kirchner and Wado De Pedro were attentive to this arrival. And for something they emphasize that, in Faller’s visit to Tierra del Fuego, meet with camper governor Walter Vuoto.

At the camporismo they also follow up to the minute another visitor to come, such as Juan González, in charge of Latin America and the Caribbean of the National Security Council, Joe Biden’s envoy to the country. Make Great La Cámpora Again …

Defense Minister Agustín Rossi with the head of the Southern Command, Craig Faller

To the political arena

Together for Change added, in the province of Buenos Aires, a new protagonist: it is about Ariel Diwan, known in the town of Morón for its activities as theater producer and real estate agent, who now decided to turn his life around to show himself as a political player. Diwan appears as a critic of the current mayor of Morón, Lucas Ghi, and is referred to as part of the team of Martín Lousteau and Emiliano Yacobitti.

They were a couple and for a time Diwan believed he was Ian’s father. But the son finally belonged to Francisco Delgado. Gisela will now have to pay him two million pesos for a labor lawsuit that he lost against the producer.

For those who do not know him from politics, the theatrical producer He starred in a media soap opera a while ago, when the son he was raising as his own with the model Gisela Bernal It wasn’t really hers, which led to a parentage study and a millionaire trial for the ruckus. Now, Diwan wants to get away from that controversy and shows himself close to Lousteau and within the force where Mauricio Macri, María Eugenia Vidal and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta coexist. Will he define himself as a hawk or a macrismo dove?