First the supply of Renault, then that of Honda, born amid much skepticism and continued in the name of triumph. Just when the work of the Japanese helped the Red Bull to finally fill the gap with Mercedes, Honda slips away and retires from Formula 1. It leases the intellectual property of its engines to Red Bull (without selling it, a fundamental aspect for Red Bull Powertrains to be counted as the new engineer in 2026), but is still registered in the list of suppliers of new generation power units.

A peculiar situation is therefore created in Milton Keynes, with Red Bull which can take advantage of Honda’s experience on the engines it will bring to the track until 2025, but at the same time must also think about the engines for 2026, which will see Ford in the role now occupied by the Japanese, and the latter with suitable connections but still without partners. The risk is some information steps and contaminate jobs that should proceed in a separate and parallel way.

Following the announcement of the deal with Ford, team principal Chris Horner wanted to reassure about the total isolation between Honda engines and the new generation ones branded Red Bull Powertrains: “We have an agreement and an excellent relationship with Honda until the end of 2025. There is no crossing of intellectual property: we have an approved engine, so it is in fact frozen. All Honda engines are made in Japan and everything about Red Bull Powertrains is very focused on 2026. There is a Chinese Wall between the two businessesbut of course we will work with Honda over the next few years to get the best possible results. Their commitment is total and the relationship with Honda will end at the end of 2025. Honda supplies the engine, owns all intellectual property rights, therefore we can’t see the inside of the engine or anything like that. We will do our best with Honda to try to defend and take further race wins and championships“.