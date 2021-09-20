Chinese authorities are concerned that young people spend a lot of time with their cell phones in hand. For this reason, they have redoubled their efforts to control the number of hours that minors in their country they pass connected to the internet.

Thus, the company ByteDance, owner of TikTok and which in the Asian country is used under the name Douyin, decided to impose a limit of 40 minutes to those under 14 years of ageThe company explained in a statement published on its official account on the Wechat social network.

But those 40 minutes cannot be distributed at will, without being only available to minors between 6 in the morning and 10 at night.

To facilitate control, users under 14 must register with their real name and they will enter a “youth mode” designed for them and that includes such a time limitation.

China, concerned about the increase in addiction to technology among minors and adolescents.

Meanwhile, ByteDance has also incorporated more content to Douyin with educational topics. The idea is to recommend “historical material, scientific dissemination and museum exhibitions” to these minors to awaken in them “an interest in a certain field” and that they “learn something” during the time of use.

According to the figures provided by Douyin, which like TikTok belongs to the Chinese company Bytedance, this year it exceeded 400 million daily active users.

At the same time, the company introduced a new app called Xiao Qu Xing (or little fun star), a short video app similar to TikTok with themes limited to a maximum time of 40 minutes and the ability to “like”, but not upload or share videos.

According to an article in the South China Morning Post, only 0.34 percent of TikTok users are under the age of 12, and 4.18 percent are between the ages of 13 and 19. However, these figures are far from certain, as Douyin does not publish demographic data.

Against videogames

Recently, the Chinese authorities implemented new regulations in another sector popular with young people, that of video games.



Video games are also limited in the Asian country. Photo Reuters.

Through a statement, the National Press and Publications Administration – regulatory body for print and digital publications – specifies that companies that provide video games on the internet They can only allow access to minors between 20 and 21 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

This limitation to three hours a week may be increased during national holidays, days in which minors can play online for an additional hour at the same time.

The document prohibits online video game companies from providing such services “in any form during other hours” and directly states that they must prevent any access to users who have not registered verifying their real identity.

The objective is to “effectively protect the mental and physical health” and the “healthy growth” of minors, something for which the institution also demands the “active” participation of families, schools and other social actors.

The measure represents another step in the campaign of restriction to the use of online video games for minors in China, whose government already limited it in 2019 to 90 minutes a day between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., raising it to three hours on vacation days.

SL