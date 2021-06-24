“I celebrate the victory of my team, not the defeat of the others”
– Álvaro “Chino Recoba
This is how Chino always was. Recoba obviously. What other Chinese Sudaca can come to mind?
Club idol like National, Danube (Who saw him born in football when he was only 17 years old!), Inter Milan, Venezia and nothing more and nothing less than Uruguayan Selection. That same where that is left over ¨Garra Charrúa¨ which is known all over the world.
I will never forget the day that he Chino Recoba and Ronaldo (the chubby, the original, the best of the Ronaldos) debuted at the same time at Inter Milan. That night at the San Siro, Luigi Simoni’s Inter, played home vs Brescia.
All eyes of Italy They were attentive to this game for the debut of Phenomenon, but…
Guess what the news media cover was the next day?
The Face of Chino… .yes… ..the same Chino Recoba.
He entered the second half and in the last 10 minutes he turned the game upside down just like nothing. 2-1.
The 1st goal was a tremendous shot from 30 meters, showing all his power, aim and conviction, breaking the goal of the poor goalkeeper of the Brescia. To the right angle. There, where one always hallucinates with putting it.
The first to embrace him after such a pearl was the Pupi zanetti. The Captain couldn’t stop looking at him and hugging him in love with his punch.
As if that weren’t enough, with only a few minutes to go, Inter win an offensive free kick from 35 meters. In the barrier of the rival team was another ¨Mr. Master of the Art of Free Kick¨; a young man named Andrea Pirlo (he had debuted at the age of 15 in Brescia, but that’s a story for another day) he looked at the players of the Inter.
That day the Inter he had several who had PhDs in hitting him on the free kick. Simeone, Djorkaeff, Ronaldo and Muriero They looked at each other to decide who was going to pull the trigger. They gave it to Chino. Elay!
El Chino looked, took aim, and nailed it to the other angle. There. Again.
This time the great Gianluca Pagliuca he ran from his bow to embrace the new team’s adulau. Then the others joined in the celebration to slap the hero of the night on the head and back.
Die knelt down and began to make gestures as if she were polishing that magic left-hander who had come to the San Siro to make everyone fall in love.
And how do you want me not to fall in love? If it makes you scream goals of all kinds: Olympians, free kicks, hits from outside the area, exquisite definitions within the area, assists to the chubby and the rest of the team, saving goals, overturning goals, title goals, etc.
Won the A series twice, the Italy Cup twice, the Italian Super Cup twice and the UEFA Europa League. He shared a dressing room with players of the stature of Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Roberto Baggio, Javier Zanetti, Hernán Crespo, Dejan Stanković, Adriano, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Iván Zamorano, Cuchu Cambiasso, Indiecito Solari, Siniša Mihajlović, Walter Samuel, Francesco Toldo, Gianluca Pagliuca, Materazzi and Iván Córdoba among others.
He said goodbye to his beloved fans by nailing it from the corner, leaving them another pearl as a souvenir.
Another Olympic goal in his showcase. He loved it. The guy thought he was playing Play! He always tried. For me to just continue.
Although he continued to show his quality for Europe, his injuries caused his intermittent play (but always a show) to force him to return to his Danube Dear. The following year he returned to his other Uruguayan house, National.
That’s where he says goodbye to football forever. He took with him a couple more Olympic goals in 2012 and the award of Best Player of the Uruguayan Championship. Without forgetting the goals that helped to overcome the Classic vs Peñarol that same year. Recoba would hang his chuteras in 2015.
¨ El Chino, National Legend¨. this was the name of the event of his farewell.
For me and the Uruguayan soccer community, it was the day that a whole country lost a Legend of an unrepeatable Left Handed.
Author: George Asfura from FutBox Media
