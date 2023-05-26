Chinese Special Representative Li Hui ends European mission with talks on Ukraine in Moscow

Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, at the end of his mission in the EU countries, flew to Moscow, where he held talks on Ukraine at the Russian Foreign Ministry, reports TASS.

Li Hui’s visit to Moscow was known as early as May 16. According to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, the main task of the diplomat’s European mission was to acquaint the EU countries with Beijing’s proposals for a political settlement of the situation in Ukraine and to hear opinions and comments. “We are looking forward to him, we want to know what impressions he will bring from his trip,” Rudenko said at the time.

Li Hui arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on the afternoon of May 26. Negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lasted an hour and a half.

Both sides expressed readiness to further strengthen Russian-Chinese foreign policy cooperation, invariably aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the region and on the planet as a whole. Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

What did China propose?

On February 24, the Chinese Foreign Ministry officially presented a plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. The document consists of 12 points, the most important of which are the resumption of the negotiation process and the cessation of hostilities. Beijing also called on the parties to the conflict to respect the territorial sovereignty of all countries in compliance with the UN Charter and to abandon the Cold War mentality.

The plan also proposes to resolve the humanitarian crisis, ensure the protection of civilians and prisoners of war, including by creating favorable conditions for bilateral exchanges. Beijing paid special attention to the need to secure nuclear power plants and reduce the risks of nuclear conflict and the use of chemical or biological weapons.

Who did the Chinese envoy meet?

Li Hui’s European mission began on May 17 with a visit to Ukraine. In Kyiv, he had a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Chinese envoy then visited Warsaw, Paris and Berlin, where “in-depth consultations on a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis” were also held.

Finally, on May 25, Li Hui arrived in Brussels, where he met with the head of the European Council, Charles Michel. As a result of the meeting, Chinese diplomats reported that representatives of the EU countries agree with China’s position on the need to hold peace talks on Ukraine. “The parties exchanged views on such issues as the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations between China and the EU,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at the time.

China has always taken an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian issue, actively promoting peace negotiations. official statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry following the meeting in Brussels

How were the ideas of China received?

The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, citing European diplomatic sources, reported that during the visit, Li Hui allegedly “sent a signal to the Europeans to ensure that Brussels declares its strategic autonomy to the United States, recognizing the new territories controlled by Russia and making efforts to stop hostilities in Ukraine”.

In the EU and Kyiv, this information was not confirmed. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv rejects any proposals reconsidering “the loss of territories or the freezing of the conflict.” EU Foreign Service spokesman Peter Stano told Lente.ru that “it would be impolite” if Brussels disclosed the negotiating positions of the Chinese side. At the same time, the official stressed that, according to the European Union, Ukraine itself should “determine the parameters of any potential peace negotiations and a peaceful settlement.”

The official message, which was distributed by Brussels following the visit of the Chinese delegation, speaks of the importance of establishing “a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law.” In addition, the EU expressed the hope that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, will be able to play a constructive role in ending the conflict and withdrawing the Russian military “from all the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

In Moscow, the final point of Li Hui’s tour, they also did not elaborate on the content of the negotiations. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, thanked China for its balanced position on the conflict in Ukraine, and also “highly appreciated Beijing’s readiness to play a positive role in its settlement.” “The Russian Foreign Minister reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to a politico-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, noting the serious obstacles created by the Ukrainian side and its Western curators to the resumption of peace talks,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.