Little Orpheus, the latest game from Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture studio The Chinese Room, concludes its story today with a new chapter update.

Available exclusively via iOS ‘Apple Arcade subscription, Little Orpheus now includes a ninth narrative installment, named A Rush of Onion to the Head.

Described by The Chinese Room as “an epic conclusion” to its tale, it sees the game’s hero Ivan Ivanovic return from the center of the Earth. Here’s a look:

“Sprightly platforming action marks a change of pace for The Chinese Room in this bold if brief adventure,” Vikki Blake wrote last year in Eurogamer’s Little Orpheus review, adding that it was “a delightful platforming sprint from the masters of the walking sim.”