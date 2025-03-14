One of the problems that Smart TV usually has is obsolescence, they are not their 4K screens, which continue to see themselves very well for years and years. It is the softwarestorage and operating system which usually gives more headaches.

If your TV does not let you install applications or works too slow, it may be time to use a device such as Chromecast or a Firestick, although we have bad news: Google has retired its product and now sells the Google TV Streamerthat exceeds 100 euros Price, practically double what the Chromecast cost.

The third way is to use a stick with Android, and in particular there is one that even aesthetically remembers Google. This is the H96 Max that Aliexpress sells For less than 20 euros with 8 and 16GB of storage.

Android Stick H96 Max This TV Stick with Android is an affordable and versatile alternative to the most popular streaming devices.

He sends it from Europe, so in a few days you will have it at home And you can enjoy your TV at full speed, with Android applications and without having to make a great investment.

This model is not the only Chinese alternative to the Firestick and Chromecast, but it is one of the best comments, it also has with a good processor and sufficient RAM.

Android freedom without a clipper

This little device, which fits in the palm of the hand, arrives with Android 14 pre -installed, which makes it an extremely versatile option for those who seek to customize their entertainment experience at home, and with the latest updates of the Google operating system.

In addition, its compatibility with 4K HDR ensures exceptional image quality, ideal to enjoy movies, series and games with a more than decent level of detail.

With a significantly lower price than the Google TV Streamer or the Fire TV Stick, this device offers a performance that competes from you to you with its rivals. It has access to Google Play and allows you to install thousands of applications, from streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and Max, to productivity toolsgames and much more, and even applications that are not in the official store pulling other stores, such as F-Droid, or directly in APK format.

Unlike other devices that limit customization options, the TV Stick H96 Max allows users to adapt their experience to their specific needs. Do you want to use a launcher different? No problem. Do you prefer to install applications that are not available on other devices? You can also.





Simple configuration and USB food

Another advantages of TV Stick H96 Max is its ease of use. The device is connected directly to the HDMI port on your TV and feeds through a USB cableso you do not need complicated facilities, something that in the case of the Fire TV Sick requires yes or yes of an additional gadget.

Once connected, you just have to follow the instructions on the screen to configure your Wi-Fi connection and access the Google Play Store. In a matter of minutes, you will be ready to start enjoying everything it offers. As you use Google account as with any Android device, there you will have all your data, keys included.

The remote control included is intuitive and comfortable to use, with dedicated buttons for functions such as volume control and rapid navigation.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, attending to their benefits and/or sales. Every time you decide to buy through the items of 20Dompras, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

In 20 minutes we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.