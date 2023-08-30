The largest real estate developer in China, Country Garden, today announced losses of 48,932 million yuan (6,145 million euros) in the first half. The company had already warned this month that, in the first six months of the year, its losses could reach 55,000 million yuan (6,943 million euros), something that contrasts with the attributable net profit of 612 million yuan (77 million euros) that it registered in the same period of 2022. In the income statement that it sent today to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Country Garden attributed its losses to “the contraction of the real estate sector” since the capital markets “have not yet confidence has been restored”, which translated into “increasing pressure on the company’s business operations”.

The group’s turnover increased by 39.4% to 226,309 million yuan (28,445 million euros), also experiencing a 41.2% increase in income from property sales, which represent almost 98% of the total. However, its costs shot up 72.6% to 250,572 million yuan (31,497 million euros): “To guarantee the timely delivery of the built properties and the proper functioning of the businesses, the company had to find a balance between the volume of sales and the sale price in some of its promotions”, explained the firm. Country Garden also cited low margin on some of its projects and increased impairment provisions on developments as factors weighing on its profit numbers.

loss of liquidity

At the end of the semester, the promoter had a total liability of about 1.36 trillion yuan (171,439 million euros), a figure within which interest-bearing debts amount to about 257,910 million yuan (32,409 million euros). . “Despite the fact that the company has done everything possible to meet the payments of the debts and interest on the financing obtained offshore and offshore (in China and abroad), available liquidity continued to decline amid deteriorating sales yields and a weak refinancing environment this year,” the document states. “As a result, the company is progressively facing a situation of liquidity pressure,” adds Country Garden, who claims to have foreseen the current negative cycle in the sector, but not its “depth and persistence”, which “caught him off guard”, especially in the case of smaller cities in China, in whose markets it acknowledges that it invested “disproportionately large amounts”.

At the end of the semester, the group had cash and equivalents of 101,115 million yuan (12,710 million euros), 21.2% less than at the end of 2022. The company delivered 278,000 homes in the first semester, and promises to continue finishing the properties already sold on time, in line with the objectives of Beijing, which has marked this aspect as a high priority for developers given its implications for social stability, since real estate is one of the main investment channels for families Chinese.

debt maturities

Country Garden shares fell 3.3% today on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, from whose referential it will be excluded on September 4 after having lost almost 90% of its value over the last two years. This same month, the company defaulted on a bond payment offshore and suspended the listing of another eleven in China; The Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post warned that a default could have a “much tougher” impact than Evergrande’s in 2021, as Country Garden has four times as many promotions.

In total, according to JPMorgan estimates cited by the South China Morning Post, Country Garden could face more than $2.5 billion in bond maturities, both in China and abroad, by the end of the year. The financial position of many Chinese real estate companies worsened after, in August 2020, Beijing announced restrictions on access to bank financing for developers that had accumulated a high level of debt, among which Evergrande stood out with a liability of almost 330,000 million Dollars. In recent months, given the situation, the Government announced various support measures, with state banks also opening multimillion-dollar lines of credit to various developers.

