Haiyang Qing shook the water out of her long hair, straddled the roost, and displayed a superb biceps flex to the crowd. She thus repeated the choreography of the success that Michael Phelps patented more than a decade ago, only her face did not reflect emotion. Just reaffirmation. Mechanical cold. The same industrial rigor with which this Friday at the Fukuoka Swimming World Championships he won gold in the 200-meter breaststroke with the best time in history after winning the 100 and 50.

Acting Chinese Navy officer, Haiyang Qing raised his country’s flag on Kiushu, the Japanese island that hosts the championships. He not only became the first Chinese to medal in a breaststroke event. He was the first swimmer in history to achieve the triplet of the most unnatural style that exists, the one that punishes the knees the most and the one that requires the most powerful pectorals. He did it at the age of 24, an age that coincides with the beginning of the decline of most swimmers, and without evidence of a previous progression. Against the evolutionary pattern of the bracistas that defined an era. Mike Barrowman, Kosuke Kitajima, Alan Hansen or Adam Peaty, all world record holders between the ages of 21 and 23, after a period of competition in large rallies. When it comes to public data, Qing came out of nowhere.

The record of 200 defines his career. Until his breakthrough in Fukuoka, his best time was 47th in the historical ranking world record holder, 2m 7.35s recorded in the 2017 Chinese national championships. His second best time, 2m 7.55s, corresponding to 68th place in the world historical ranking, dated from last May. Contrary to the logic that usually governs the development of swimmers, he had produced his best performance six years before disappearing from the great competitive scene, in the period that is supposed to be the most sensitive for the training of young people, to reappear when most of the swimmers begin their decline, with 24 years, and make an irrelevant time in May. That was what was known until his arrival in Japan. This Friday he beat the world record in 2m 5.48s. Half a second less than the previous absolute record, held by the Australian Zac Stubblety-Cook, who accredited nine of the best 50 marks of all time since 2021 and who tried to follow him with no more effect than unbearable metabolic wear.

Stubblety-Cook finished second in 2m 6.40s, slightly less lost than American Matt Fallon, who won bronze to much amazement. Fourth to touch the finish wall was another Chinese about whom there was little news: Zhihao Dong, aged 18, stopped the clock in 1m 35.48s. Junior world record.

Fallon and Stubblety-Cook removed their hats and goggles to get a good look at the scoreboard. As if what was shining seemed unreal to them: 2:05.48. They smiled, sportily. Or ironically? The rivalry in the Pacific basin, always with geopolitics in the background, reaches levels never seen before and the veiled accusations of doping have never stopped coming across. Since the 1994 World Cups in Rome were completed with an unprecedented 12 gold medals for the Chinese women’s team and then it was determined that some of them had taken illegal anabolic drugs; ever since 16-year-old Ye Shiwen outswimmed the stocky Ryan Lochte at the London Games; And even more so, since the World Anti-Doping Agency put an end to the career of Sun Yang, the most gifted Chinese swimmer ever, in 2020, the propaganda war has been waged on all fronts without China ceasing to produce champions. Few more hulking than Haiyang Qing.

“This is not my dream”

The entertainer from the Fukuoka pavilion was more enthusiastic than the sailor. “He just broke the world record! Are you happy?” he asked her, holding out the microphone to her. “Yes,” replied the Chinese, hardly moving his lips. “But this is not my dream. I dream of breaking the 100 breaststroke world record”.

It is rare to hear swimmers openly announce that they aspire to break a record. It is usually taboo. The champion’s self-confidence contrasted with his gestural containment and his curriculum. Adam Peaty must have wriggled on his couch while he was watching it on TV, if he saw it at all. Peaty, who is 28, is the world record holder in the 100 since he was 21, as well as holding 56 of the top 200 all-time marks in the 100 breaststroke. Haiyang Qing, at the age when Peaty began considering retirement, sports seven of the best marks and achieved all of them in 2023.

