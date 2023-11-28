The global economy faces the risk of fragmentation, and states need to prevent artificial disruption in the operation of global supply chains and production chains, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on November 28 during a speech at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing.

“We are seeing trends such as pan-politicization and generalization of security that hinder cooperation in global supply and production chains. The global economy faces the risk of fragmentation,” he said.

Stable cooperation brings benefits to all countries of the world. If such work is disrupted, then all parties suffer damage, he noted.

States need to be more vigilant about the risks caused by protectionism, anti-globalist thinking and other factors that provoke the risk of fragmentation of the world economy, the Chinese Prime Minister concluded.

As noted on website exhibition, China remains a top destination for manufacturers and continually demonstrates that dividing and disrupting supply chains benefits no one.

The China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) is being held for the first time at the China International Expo Center in Beijing from November 28 to December 2, with a total of 515 companies from China and other countries participating. The theme of CISCE is “Connecting the world for a shared future.”

The exhibition features stands of companies from the USA, Japan, Turkey, Great Britain and others.

In June, Alexey Mozhin, Russia’s executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said the West’s weaponization of international trade, finance, and the dollar and euro was making the fragmentation of the global economy irreversible.

According to him, anti-Russian sanctions have led to the temporary disappearance of certain groups of goods in the country. In this regard, Moscow simply will not allow itself to become dependent on imports, at least in strategic sectors of the economy.

In the same month, Izvestia read the report of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), according to which the process of reglobalization in the world economy will be completed in 2030–2035. The forecast assumes the cessation of the acute global crisis and the formation of the rules of the game between new centers of power.