Welt: Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang canceled the meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of Germany

Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang canceled a meeting with Vice-Chancellor of Germany Robert Habeck, who arrived on a visit to the PRC. This was reported by the German newspaper Die Welt.

The German politician said he had no idea about the reasons for the cancellation. At the same time, he has personally known Qiang for several years and they “have a common history that they can rely on.”

Beijing only briefly explained to the representatives of the delegation that the meeting scheduled for the morning of Saturday, June 22, “is not possible.” However, Habaek has meetings with a number of ministers scheduled for this day, as well as a flight to Shanghai.

Photo: Maria Martinez / Reuters

In April, China held a summit meeting with the German leadership

On April 12, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in China. Three ministers responsible for environmental issues, agriculture and transport came to China with him. The delegation also included representatives of leading German companies – Siemens, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Chinese President Xi Jinping met with them at the Diaoyutai State Guest Residence in Beijing.

Among other things, during the visit, Berlin representatives unsuccessfully tried to ask Xi to influence Russian President Vladimir Putin so that the politician would “finally stop his crazy campaign, withdraw his troops and end the war in Ukraine.” The Chancellor failed even to convince Beijing to take part in the peace conference in Switzerland. At the same time, following the negotiations, Scholz expressed confidence that the conversation with the Chinese leader laid “the foundation stone” and will facilitate further discussions.

Related materials:

Commenting on that trip of the German Chancellor, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, pointed out that asking China to act not in its interests is naive.

I think Scholz needs to read more Confucius. Learn at least something about China. At least read the history of China Alexey ChepaState Duma deputy

“The Chinese are a very wise nation. And it is very difficult to verbally stump them, especially for Scholz. Therefore, asking the Chinese to act not in their own interests, but in the interests of someone else, and especially of a country that calls China its main enemy, I think this is simply stupid,” said Chepa.