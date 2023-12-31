Chinese President Xi Jinping praised his country's economy in a New Year's speech on Sunday.

The Chinese President stressed that his country's economy has become “more dynamic and resilient than before.”

Xi added that the economy “weathered the storm” in 2023.

China has the second largest economic power in the world after the United States. Official data issued today, Sunday, showed a decline in industrial activity nationwide in December.

Beijing is seeking to achieve its stated annual growth target of about five percent.