Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 15th BRICS Summit, which will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 22 to 24. Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, announced Friday that Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to South Africa from August 21 to 24, at the invitation of Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.

Xinhua quoted Hua as saying that President Xi Jinping, during his visit to South Africa, will co-chair with President Ramaphosa the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue.

She explained that the Chinese president’s visit to South Africa and the meetings that will be held there will activate the BRICS mechanism and usher in a new phase of cooperation between China and Africa and between South and South.

President Xi Jinping in March 2013, during his first overseas visit as Chinese president, participated in the fifth BRICS summit also held in South Africa, where he laid out the guidelines for China’s policy towards Africa and outlined his vision for promoting the BRICS mechanism.

The South African ambassador to the “BRICS” group, Anil Soklal, had said earlier that the group would discuss deepening the use of local currencies in trade between member states at the upcoming summit.

Soklal added that the talks will focus on issues including the creation of a common payment system, and that a technical committee is likely to be formed to start looking into issuing a possible common currency. Speaking at a conference in Johannesburg, Soklal said there were no plans to discuss de facto replacing the dollar as the global currency.

Soklal added, “Trading in local currencies is on the agenda… There is no item in the BRICS agenda related to abandoning the dollar. BRICS does not call for abandoning the dollar. The dollar will remain a major global currency, this is a reality.” It is noteworthy that the BRICS group – which includes five of the largest developing countries in the world, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – represents 41% of the world’s population, 24% of the world’s gross domestic product, and 16% of world trade.