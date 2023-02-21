The report added that Xi’s meeting with Putin would be part of a push for multilateral peace talks and would allow China to reiterate its calls for non-use of nuclear weapons.

Preparations for the visit are at an early stage and no final date has yet been set, the report said, adding that Xi may visit Moscow in April or early May when Russia celebrates its victory in World War II over Germany.

China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, arrived in Moscow today, as China appears to be stepping up its diplomatic efforts to push for peace in Ukraine, hours after Putin announced that Russia would suspend its participation in a landmark nuclear arms control treaty signed with the United States.

The report quoted informed sources as saying that Wang is likely to discuss Xi’s visit while he is in Moscow.