Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the two countries should seek close strategic coordination and defend their sovereignty, security and development interests, state media reported.

China Central Television reported that Xi said, during a phone call with Putin on Thursday, that the two sides should firmly oppose the interference of external forces in internal affairs.

Xi was quoted as saying that Beijing and Moscow should also develop new momentum for cooperation and maintain the stability of the industrial chain and supply chain.

In turn, Russian presidential advisor Yuri Ushakov said Thursday that Putin and Xi rejected, during the call, what they described as interference in the affairs of other countries.

He added that the two leaders said that their foreign policy would aim to create a “multipolar and fairer world order,” adding that there were no plans for mutual visits or personal meetings between them at the present time.

He added that Putin and Xi also discussed the situation in Ukraine and agreed to continue bilateral contacts.