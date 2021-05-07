On Friday, a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping was published, outlining his vision for China to remain strong and his vision for the world today.

The Chinese president believes that the world is in a state of “turmoil”, which will require his country to show more independence if it wants to become “indomitable,” according to the letter dating back to last January, which was published only today.

“As long as we can stand alone, rely on ourselves and maintain an active flow of goods and services domestically, we will not be subdued, no matter how the international situation changes … no,” Xi said in his January 11 speech to students of a school run by the Chinese Communist Party. Anyone can

To defeat us or suffocate us to death. “

The Qiushi magazine, which is run by the party, published the speech on Friday.

In the speech, the Chinese president also indicated how China has managed to crush the emerging corona virus better than most other countries and how the country must create a balance between opening up to the rest of the world, while maintaining self-reliance.

And when Xi delivered the speech, vaccination campaigns against Corona began in most western countries.