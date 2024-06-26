Beijing (AFP)

A Chinese basketball player caught the attention, taking advantage of her impressive height of two meters and twenty centimeters, to outperform her competitors in an international event, and began to be compared to her country’s former star, Yao Ming.

According to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Gang Ziyu is two meters and twenty centimeters tall, but Chinese newspapers indicated that the 17-year-old player is 2.28 meters tall.

Either way, she used her height to help the hosts to two easy wins this week at the AFC U-18 Women’s Championship in Shenzhen, with videos of her going viral around the world on social media.

Against Indonesia, Gang scored 19 points in 13 minutes, after coming on as a substitute during her team’s 109-50 win.

Videos showed her easily outpacing her competitors, with some of the Indonesian players barely reaching her chest level.

China then beat New Zealand 90-68, with Zhang leading the way with 36 points and 13 rebounds.

Social media users likened her to former NBA star Yao Ming, who stands 2.29 meters tall and is considered the best Chinese player in history.

One of the conditions for participation in the American Women’s League is that the foreign player be at least twenty years old, while critics have begun to speculate about her possible joining the strongest league in the world, the “WNBA”.