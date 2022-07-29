Question and answer between the Chinese of GAC and Stellantis, representing two automotive groups united in a joint venture which among other things produced Jeeps within the borders of the Asian country. Now Guangzhou Automobile Group executives have accused Stellantis of “disrespect“ to Chinese customersin response to the criticisms of Carlos Tavares, CEO of the group born after the merger between FCA and PSA, who had spoken of an increasing interference by politicians in the automotive business.

The Jeep-based joint venture has definitely gone bankrupt, that’s a fact. Now essentially the rebound of responsibilities is being played, while GAC complains about lost earnings and Stellantis falls back on less ambitious goals. GAC defined “incredible”The words of Carlos Tavares. “The joint venture was unable to establish a mutually reliable operating mechanism, adapted to the highly competitive environment in China, in order to reverse the adverse situation of continuing losses in recent years“. The plant had produced Jeep Cherokee, Renegade, Compass and Grand Commander models primarily for the Chinese market.

It could be a major lawyer dispute, in what is one of the biggest limitations of Stellantis’ global strategy. Its brands in China have not particularly caught on, and the train of market share may already be over; Today, Chinese carmakers can reasonably fight on equal terms in terms of technology and performance, especially when it comes to electric cars. So regardless of how this story will turn out, to weigh on the Chinese results of Jeep and other cousin brands it will be above all the time. Tavares will have to look for an alternative to allow Stellantis to be present in China, possibly without arguing with other manufacturers and trying to obtain, after so many years, even a small profit.