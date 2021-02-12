Not counting the small margin of the Christmas sales, the first Steam sales of the year finally arrive, on the occasion of the Chinese New Year celebration. Available today through the Steam web store, these offers will be available until next February 15 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsula time), so we will have a little less than a week to expand our library again.

Starting with the games, we can find outstanding offers such as Fall Guys, Cyberpunk 2077, Rust, Dead Redemption 2, as well as franchises such as Divinity Original Sin, Dark Souls, Devil May Cry, Final Fantasy or Assassin’s Creed, among many others. Although if you do not follow trends and none of them convince you, You can also navigate through the small side menu of categories (which will appear on the left after scrolling down the page a little) that will be a good help to filter and reduce what you are looking for.

In the same way, in order to avoid diving among the thousands of discounted titles, we have created a small list with some of the most interesting offers highlighted by the players themselves among the Steam sales of the Chinese New Year:

However, despite the fact that we can not talk about incomplete Steam summer sales at all, it is true that we miss the classic events and minigames characteristic of these dates. And the only novelty this year will be the inclusion of some free stickers with the theme of the Chinese New Year, which we can claim daily with just one click.