There was a time when European, Japanese and American car manufacturers they pushed hard to conquer the Chinese market. To the sound of local models and factories, they tried to pick up market shares in a context that seemed favorable. It could not be defined otherwise as a country with over a billion inhabitants, in insane economic growth, increasingly oriented towards capitalism. Today, however, things have changed.

Chinese car brands have grown in terms of quality and design, to the point of being able to acquire brands from abroad. They can exploit exceptional internal resources in the production of batteries and components. They have been able to take advantage of the know-how of others. Currently, therefore, the Chinese houses build cars for all types of public (except for supercars) and thanks to an ultra-nationalist government policy, buyers are pushed to buy from them, rather than from the Germans or the Americans.

An alarm bell is the closure of the Jeep factory in Chinese territory. The production never lived up to expectations, and therefore the Joint Venture between GAC and Stellantis failed. According to the voice of some analysts, questioned by Bloomberg, it could be the first step towards the closure of the joint venture period and towards the rationalization of the Chinese commitment by foreign brands. Currently, the quality of locally produced cars is sufficient to the point that a BYD SUV is preferred over any other German or American brand.

Ultimately, the idea of ​​the backward market to be colonized has long since faded. But it will also be difficult to challenge Chinese brands, given the incredible amount of models that are now available locally. Perhaps the opposite path is more likely: cars produced inside the Great Wall, at reduced costs, they could gradually increase their market share in Europe.