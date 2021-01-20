Today, Wednesday, the National Health Commission of China announced that it had received reports of 103 new confirmed cases of corona on the Chinese mainland yesterday.

The new China News Agency (Xinhua) quoted the committee as saying in its daily report that 88 of the new infections are locally infected, while the rest are coming from abroad.

Among the local infections, 46 cases were reported in Jilin Province, 19 cases in Hebei Province, 16 cases in Heilongjiang Province, and seven cases in Beijing.

As of Tuesday, the total confirmed cases of corona on the Chinese mainland had reached 88,557, including 1,473 patients who are still receiving treatment, 62 of whom are in serious condition.

The total number of people recovered was 82,449, while the number of deaths remained stable at 4,635 cases.

Yesterday also saw the registration of 58 new cases without symptoms on the Chinese mainland. China does not register asymptomatic cases as confirmed cases.