Few outside of China have heard of Zhong Shanshan, the billionaire who has become the richest man in Asia by amassing a fortune with bottled water and, now, with Covid-19 tests.

Beijing (AFP)

With a reputation for being tough, lonely, and low-key, Zhong Shanshan is known for the ubiquitous red-top bottles in China, where few dare to drink tap water without boiling it.

At the helm of the Nongfu Spring brand, the businessman, who turns 67 this year, owns more than a quarter of the national bottled water market.

His fortune is valued at $ 85 billion (€ 71 billion), according to the Hurun ranking published last week. He has become the richest man in China and Asia, ranking seventh in the world.

Last year, Zhong Shanshan listed its mineral water on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and its Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise laboratory on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, which invested in a promising niche: COVID-19 testing.

According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2021 released on March 2, Zhong Shanshan, founder of the #Hangzhou-based bottled water giant Nongfu Spring, ranks 7th in the world and first in Asia with a personal fortune of $ 85 billion. #ZhejiangBiz pic.twitter.com/ZgMnYpVnky – Zhejiang, China (@izhejiang) March 4, 2021

Bolstered by these financial operations, his rise is one of the fastest accumulations of wealth in history, according to the financial agency Bloomberg.

Bricklayer, carpenter, journalist

A spectacular evolution for someone who, like millions of his compatriots, had to drop out of school at the age of 12, during the chaos of the Maoist ‘Cultural Revolution’.

Zhong Shanshan worked as a bricklayer, carpenter and … journalist, according to Chinese media.

In 1996 he founded Nongfu Spring, of which he still owns 84%, according to the Mintel cabinet. The brand has diversified into sugary drinks, especially packaged teas.

The Chinese press has dubbed him “the lone wolf” for his rare public appearances and his allergy to interviews, which is striking considering he worked as a reporter.

Zhong is the anti-Jack Ma, the eccentric founder of the online trading group Alibaba, who was for a long time the richest man in the country.

I am not in the habit of flattering others

His two companies are based in Hangzhou, in the Shanghai region, but Zhong Shanshan avoids meetings with the city’s business circles, a local businessman told ‘China Economic Weekly’.

“I do not like contact with people or banquets where you drink” (anything other than water), Zhong Shanshan acknowledged in an interview with the Chinese press. “I am not in the habit of flattering others.”

This was evident in a conference: “he went up to the podium to give a speech. He offended everyone as soon as he opened his mouth,” one of his former associates told the press.

Capitalists under surveillance

Three years after creating Nongfu, the businessman founded a medical group, Yangshengtang. Its biopharmaceutical subsidiary is Wantai.

Twenty years later, Zhong Shanshan is still its largest shareholder.

It has sold more than 10 million anticovid-19 tests, the result of which is known in 75 minutes, according to the company’s website.

The laboratory is also working on the development of a vaccine against coronavirus that would be administered by nasal spray.

According to Chinese business records, Zhong Shanshan is present in more than a hundred companies, either in capital or on the board of directors.

But like other capitalists in the country, he must strike a balance between commercial success and the necessary deference to President Xi Jinping’s regime.

“The Chinese Communist Party wants Chinese companies to grow and internationalize, but it also wants to keep them under control,” Yun Jiang, director of the China Policy Center, an Australian research center, told AFP.

Jack Ma lived it last year when he was forced to abandon a mammoth listing shortly after publicly criticizing the country’s financial regulation.

No one can escape the “political surveillance” of the regime, Jiang notes. Especially when you are the greatest fortune in China …