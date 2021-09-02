Electric vehicle shipments from Chinese companies Nio and Xpeng fell in August. As reported CNBCThe industry has fallen prey to global chip shortages and supply chain disruptions caused by local coronavirus lockdowns.

In August, Nio delivered 5,880 electric cars, while in July this figure was 7,931. The company also reduced its delivery forecast for the third quarter of 2021 from 23-25 ​​thousand vehicles to 22,500-23,500. semiconductors “. At the same time, the company announced the maximum volume of new orders for August, which shows the gap between demand and supply in the automotive market.

Xpeng said it shipped 7,214 electric vehicles in August, up from 8,040 in July. The drop in volumes is due in part to an update to one of the models, which will begin shipping in September. During a meeting in July, Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng said that semiconductor shortages remain the company’s biggest concern. He expects shipments to reach 15,000 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter.

Li Auto is the only company out of three Chinese leaders in the electric vehicle industry to record an increase in shipments in August from the previous month. In total, Li Auto shipped 9,443 of its only Li ONE model, up 9.8 percent from July figures.

Despite the shrinking supply, Chinese EV makers are better than their industry peers to cope with the microchip shortage. Volvo and Audi stopped production at their factories, and Toyota cut plans to create new cars by 40 percent (https://lenta.ru/news/2021/08/19/toyatsokr/). The main competitor of electric car companies also suffered: Tesla stopped producing electric cars at its factories in China.