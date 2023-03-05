Scholz: The Chinese government has assured that it will not supply weapons to Russia

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz announced that the Chinese government will not supply weapons to Russia. This is reported TASS.

On Sunday, March 5, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic assured that his country does not supply weapons to either Ukraine or Russia. “This is an outright lie. Serbia has not sent weapons to anyone, ”the head of state replied to the data circulated in the media. He also called false information about the export of weapons by one of the parties to the conflict through Turkey.

Earlier, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, also said that Russia would always be on the side of China. Including the issue of restoring full sovereignty over Taiwan, he explained.