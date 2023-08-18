China Evergrande, the most indebted Chinese real estate developer in the world and who has become the symbol of the crisis in the sector in the Dragon, has filed for bankruptcy and sought protection from creditors in a court in Manhattan. The company invoked Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code, which protects non-US companies undergoing restructuring from creditors hoping to sue or freeze assets in the United States.

Evergrande seeks recognition of ongoing restructuring talks in Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands. His appeal comes amid growing fears that problems in China’s real estate sector could spread to other parts of the country’s economy as GDP growth slows. Since the industry’s debt crisis began in mid-2021, companies accounting for 40% of Chinese home sales have gone bankrupt. The health of Country Garden, China’s largest private property developer, is also worrying investors after the company failed to pay some interest this month. Evergrande recently had $330 billion in liabilities.

Evergrande’s initiative on protected bankruptcy in the US (ex chapter 15) represents a turning point in the two-year crisis of the Chinese giant, the first major real estate developer to declare financial problems under the weight of debts of over 300 billion dollars. The move, involving offshore charges of $31.7 billion in bonds, guarantees and repurchase obligations, came as a bit of a surprise as the group announced on Wednesday it was postponing its meeting of creditors on offshore debt restructuring, from 23 to 28 August next.

It remains to be understood, with regard to the chapter 15 protection procedure, how much the matter will weigh or be conditioned by the bad relations between Washington and Beijing and, above all, how much it will weigh on the Chinese economy in decided trouble and grappling with heavy financial turbulence with risks increasing contagion.