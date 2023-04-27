The telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is an important step for China to promote a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on April 27 during a meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian states and China in Xi’an.

“This is an important step <...> which once again shows the position of China aimed at negotiating,” Qin Gang was quoted as saying on website Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

The minister added that no matter how complicated the conflict is, it should be resolved only by political means.

Telephone conversations between Zelensky and Xi Jinping took place the day before. Later, the office of the Ukrainian president noted that the plans of Kyiv and Beijing for a peaceful settlement have common ground.

At the same time, Zelensky indicated that peace in Ukraine would not be achieved through territorial compromises with Russia.

At the same time, the coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council, John Kirby, indicated that the White House positively assessed the conversation between Xi Jinping and Zelensky.

Also after these negotiations, the Global Times newspaper wrote that the conversation that took place demonstrates the fact that China is treated as an influential mediator in the context of the Ukrainian conflict.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.