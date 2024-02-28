Mao Ning: China called for creating conditions to reduce tensions in Ukraine

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) commented on the discussion of the possible dispatch of European troops to Ukraine, calling on all parties to reduce tensions on this issue. This was reported by Deputy Director of the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Mao Ning, notes RIA News.

“We call on all parties to reach consensus and create conditions to ease tensions and facilitate a ceasefire and ceasefire,” she said.

Ning added that China will continue to take a constructive position in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

On February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron said that, despite the lack of an official decision, EU troops could be sent to Ukraine. A number of European countries rejected his idea and emphasized that they had no plans to do so.

Earlier, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Chinese Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui plans to visit Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Germany and France.