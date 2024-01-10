The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the Russian Federation will be able to maintain national stability and development

China is confident that Russia will successfully implement its important domestic political agenda and maintain national stability and development. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, writes RIA News.

He assessed the countries' relations as high-quality strategic cooperation. “China firmly believes that Russia will be able to successfully implement its important domestic political agenda and maintain national stability and development,” the minister emphasized.

The diplomat added that both states play a leading role in the international arena.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and China naturally complement each other. According to the head of state, China needs a stable supply of energy resources, and the Russian Federation is able to ensure such stability.