The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Minister Wang Yi will visit Russia today on a visit that will last until September 21 to conduct strategic security consultations between the two countries.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Wang “will go to Russia to hold the 18th round of Chinese-Russian strategic security consultations between September 18 and 21,” at the invitation of Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously announced in a press briefing that Wang would meet his counterpart Sergei Lavrov “to strengthen cooperation on the international scene.”