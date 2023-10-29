On Saturday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with American strategists in Washington.

Chinese news agency Xinhua quoted Wang as saying that during his visit, China and the United States conducted in-depth, constructive and substantive strategic communications on many issues of common concern, and jointly sent a positive signal about the stability and improvement of relations between China and the United States.

He said that the two sides hope to achieve stability and improve bilateral relations as soon as possible, and agreed to work together to hold a San Francisco summit between the presidents of the two countries. Participants in the talks pointed out that the stability of the relationship between the United States and China is in the interest of both sides.