Information about the alleged request of Chinese President Xi Jinping, addressed to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, “not to invade” Ukrainian territory during the Beijing Olympics is a fake and a provocation. This was reported on Saturday, January 22, at the Chinese Embassy in Russia.

“The Bloomberg publication that allegedly the head of China asked the head of Russia not to attack Ukraine during the Olympics, so as not to spoil the holiday, is a fake and a provocation,” the agency quotes the diplomatic mission. TASS.

In addition, the embassy stressed that China is committed to the position of resolving differences “through dialogue and consultations within the framework of the Minsk agreements.”

Earlier on Saturday on the portal Bloomberg A publication appeared in which it was noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine during the Olympics.

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, commented on the Bloomberg material, calling it uniform nonsense. He clarified that in this way the Western media support the myth of Russia’s allegedly impending invasion of Ukraine, which is not happening in reality.

Slutsky added that the Western media promised an “invasion” at the end of 2021, in January 2022, but this did not happen, and the Olympics are now mentioned “so as not to disappoint their readers at all.”

According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, the United States and Ukraine can prepare provocations of both informational and military nature. She stressed that the Bloomberg article is a manifestation of an information operation.

In the Western media, articles have repeatedly appeared about the allegedly possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, American lawmakers are calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected reports of an alleged possible invasion of Ukraine. On January 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow had no intentions to attack Ukraine and could not have it.

On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken not to replicate speculation about alleged Russian aggression in Ukraine, but to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements.