In China, the pandemic is just a bad memory. The 1,400 million inhabitants of the Asian giant lead a normal life within a country sealed to the letter, and the main manufacturing center of the world sparks like never before. Thus, the second world power during the first quarter made a key leap in its career to dethrone the United States, a milestone that the coronavirus could advance to 2028, and grew 18.3% in an annualized rate. It is the largest quarterly increase in GDP since this variable has been offered, and confirms that China will be the country that contributes the most to the growth of global wealth in 2021.

All indicators are growing strongly: retail sales shot up 33.9%, investment in fixed assets expanded 25.6%, and industrial production grew 24.5%. These are very optimistic data that are added to those of foreign trade, which increased by 29.2% and pushed the country’s surplus with the rest of the world to new record levels. Furthermore, foreign direct investment also increased, dispelling fears that the world will turn its back on China due to mounting geopolitical tensions. As if that were not enough, between January and March, China created two million jobs and managed to reduce the urban unemployment rate to 5.3%, the same percentage that it registered in January 2020, when the epidemic broke out in Wuhan.

“The economic recovery has continued during the first quarter and there are many positive factors,” the spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, Liu Aihua, analyzed today. “But, at the same time, we must bear in mind that Covid-19 continues to spread throughout the world and that the international arena is very complicated. The foundations on which the domestic recovery is based are not yet solid, and some service industries and micro-enterprises continue to suffer difficulties in their operations and production, ”he warned.

Not surprisingly, the annualized data, as will happen with those of the rest of the world when it manages to control SARS-CoV-2, are distorted by the effect that the health crisis had in the first quarter of last year, when the Chinese economy fell a 6.8%, the first quarterly contraction since the variable was collected. For this reason, the quarterly growth rate is much less impressive than the annual one: 0.6% compared to the last quarter of 2020.

The same happens with the rest of the variables. Retail sales grew only 1.86% in a quarterly rate, industrial production increased a timid 2.01%, and investment in March added 1.51%. In any case, taking into account that China started the recovery already in the second quarter of 2020, these are stable data that consolidate the long-awaited recovery in V and the boost both in domestic consumption, each time a more powerful growth engine, and in private initiative – in March, state companies produced 10.9%, almost six points less than private ones.

China’s GDP reached 24.93 trillion yuan (3.19 trillion euros) in the first quarter of 2021. The 2020 total was already 70% of that of the United States, and more and more analysts are predicting the ‘ sorpasso ‘for this decade. For now, the Government has only proposed to exceed 6% growth for this year, a speed that most consider very conservative. More ambitious is the goal of creating 11 million jobs in cities, a key goal for the Communist Party because it is vital to maintain social stability and strengthen its legitimacy in power.