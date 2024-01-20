In 2023, the US economy far exceeded expectations. The recession that almost everyone predicted never came to pass. Many economists (although not me) argued that reducing inflation would require years of high unemployment; Instead, what the country has experienced is immaculate disinflation, a rapid fall in inflation with no visible costs.

But the story has been very different in the world's largest economy (or second largest, depending on how you look at it). Some analysts expected an expansion of the Chinese economy after the country lifted the draconian “zero Covid” measures it had adopted to contain the pandemic. Instead, China has performed worse in almost every economic indicator except official GDP, which reportedly grew by 5.2%.

That figure arouses skepticism in many. Democratic nations like the United States rarely politicize their economic statistics—though ask me again if Donald Trump returns to the presidency—but authoritarian regimes often do. And the Chinese economy appears to be faltering on other fronts. Even official statistics claim that China is experiencing Japan-style deflation and high youth unemployment. It is not a full-blown crisis, at least for now, but there is reason to believe that the country is entering an era of stagnation and disappointment.

Why is the Chinese economy having problems, which only a few years ago seemed destined for world hegemony? Part of the answer is bad leadership. President Xi Jinping is beginning to come across as a poor economic manager, whose propensity for arbitrary interventions—something autocrats often do—has stifled private initiative.

But China would have problems even if Xi were a better leader than he is. It has long been clear that the Chinese economic model is becoming unsustainable. As Stewart Paterson points out, consumer spending is very low as a percentage of GDP, probably for multiple reasons. These include financial repression—paying low interest on savings and providing cheap loans to favored borrowers—that keeps family incomes low and diverts them toward government-controlled investments, a weak social safety net that leads to families to accumulate savings to face possible emergencies, and others.

With consumers buying so little, at least relative to the productive capacity of the Chinese economy, how can the country generate enough demand to keep that capacity in use? The main response, as Michael Pettis points out, has been to promote extremely high investment rates, greater than 40% of GDP. The problem is that it is difficult to invest that much money without causing a significant decrease in returns.

It is true that very high investment rates can be sustainable if, like China in the early 2000s, a country has a rapidly growing workforce and high productivity growth as it catches up with Western economies. . But China's working-age population peaked around 2010 and has continued to shrink since. Although China has displayed impressive technological capabilities in some areas, its overall productivity also appears to be stagnant. In short, it is not a nation that can productively invest 40% of its GDP. Now, these problems have been quite evident for at least a decade. Why are they getting worse now? Well, international economists like to quote Dornbusch's law: “The crisis takes much longer to arrive than people think, and then it happens much more quickly than one would imagine.” What has happened in the case of China is that the Government has been able to mask for several years the problem of insufficient consumer spending by promoting a gigantic real estate bubble. In fact, the Chinese real estate sector became insanely large by international standards.

But the bubbles end up bursting. To outside observers, what China needs to do seems simple: end financial repression and allow more of the economy's income to flow to families, as well as strengthen the social safety net so that consumers do not feel the need to accumulate cash. And while you're at it, you can reduce your unsustainable investment spending.

But there are powerful actors, especially state-owned companies, who benefit from financial repression. And when it comes to strengthening the safety net, the leader of this supposedly communist regime sounds a bit like the governor of Mississippi, denouncing the “welfareism” that creates “lazy people.”

To what extent should we be worried about China? In some ways, China's current economy is reminiscent of Japan's after its bubble burst in the 1980s. However, Japan ended up managing its decline well. It avoided mass unemployment, never lost social and political cohesion, and real GDP per working-age adult increased by 50% in the following three decades, not far from the growth recorded in the United States.

My big concern is that China will not respond as well. To what extent will the country be cohesive in the face of economic difficulties? Will it try to shore up its economy with an increase in exports that will clash head-on with Western efforts to promote green technologies? And what is most frightening, will he try to divert attention from internal difficulties by undertaking military adventures? So let's not gloat over China's economic stumble, which can become a problem for everyone.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize winner in Economics. © The New York Times, 2024

Translation of News Clips

