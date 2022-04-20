Although it grew at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter of this year, achieving an increase of 4.8 percent on an annual basis, but the risk of a sharp slowdown in the coming months is high, with the restrictions of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine causing heavy losses, especially since it recorded during the past few weeks an increase Worryingly, the rate of coronavirus infections.

The spread of the Corona virus again in China led to the imposition of closure measures in many cities, so that officials adhere to the “zero Covid” policy to eliminate any outpost when it appears.

This situation forced factories to stop their operations, such as car manufacturers who warned of disruption to production, in addition to declaring major ports in Shanghai, which is the economic capital of China, unable to work due to the accumulation of goods.

On the future of the second largest economy in the world and its plans to confront the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and Ukraine’s war on its growth rates, Amer Al-Shobaki, a researcher and economic expert, said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”: “Overall, there are signs of stagnation in the Chinese economy, as the official target rate for economic growth is In the first quarter of 2020, it was the lowest in two decades, and economic growth during the first quarter of this year, although better than it during the fourth quarter of 2021, amounted to 4.8 percent, but it remains relatively low.

Al-Shobaki added that despite the Chinese economic stagnation on the impact of the repercussions of the emergence of the new Corona virus, but China is the only country around the world that has achieved economic growth despite the conditions of the Corona pandemic, as its economy achieved a growth of approximately 2.5 percent during the first pandemic year, while growth rates The target Chinese was usually around 7 percent, in the economy that is the highest growing in the world.”

And he continued, “There is, according to Bloomberg, a shortage, decrease, or withdrawal of investments in the Chinese economy, as a result of investors’ fear that the Chinese economy will have what happened to its Russian counterpart in terms of imposing sanctions, and the possibility that the next confrontation will be between the West and China, and therefore economic sanctions will be imposed on Beijing.” future”.

With regard to indicators and factors of stagnation in China, the economist explained: “Even in oil consumption, there is a decline, as in the first quarter of this year it decreased by 8% compared to last year, and during the month of March alone, oil consumption decreased by nearly 1.6 million barrels from the same The month of last year, where daily consumption or import was at a rate of 10.2 million barrels, while in March last year it was more than 11.8 million barrels per day, and therefore the decrease in the pace of oil and energy consumption in this way indicates the weakness and decline of the economy, in addition to the decline in indicators and rates of industrial and service production, In addition, the real estate crisis in China has been troubling economic policy makers, as this crisis continues to negatively affect the economy as a whole.

Regarding Beijing’s plans to confront recession indicators and restore its economy to its health and vitality, Al-Shobaki said: “The Chinese government is trying to address this economic decline by reducing interest rates, in contrast to what Western countries adopt to raise interest rates to confront inflation, in order to stimulate the Chinese economy, and there is a tendency towards spending large sums of money. Huge amount on the development and modernization of infrastructure in China, where Beijing intends to spend $ 2.3 trillion in this context, and this very huge number is twice what the United States of America will spend on modernizing and developing its infrastructure, which has allocated $ 1.1 trillion for this, in an effort by China To revive and revive the dilapidated real estate sector in the country, and thus save the jobs and businesses of about 50 million who work in the Chinese real estate sector, which contributes to revitalizing the economy and its recovery from the pitfalls of the Corona pandemic and the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the entire world economy.