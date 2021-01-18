Chinese GDP expanded 6.5% in the last quarter of 2020, completing the series with an annual mark of 2.3%. In light of the official data published this morning by the National Statistics Office (NBS, according to its acronym in English), the economy of the Asian giant can be seen as the glass: half full or half empty. Registering its lowest result in almost half a century or being the only developed country that remains in positive territory.

China has not grown so slowly since 1976. In that fateful year, the death of Mao Zedong, its prime minister Zhou Enlai, and another quarter of a million other people due to the devastating earthquake were added to the death throes of the Cultural Revolution. From Tangshan – unofficial figures bring the tally to 750,000 – the economy contracted 1.6% and its rapid growth has remained unchanged ever since.

In the pandemic context, however, the optimistic reading prevails. China has managed to turn around a year that began with the virus threatening to become its particular Chernobyl. After a historic drop of -6.8% in the first quarter, its economy escaped recession and has been accelerating with 3.2 in the second and 4.9 in the third. So much so that its pace is already faster than before the pandemic: in the fourth quarter of 2019 it registered 6% compared to 6.5% today.

“China is expected to become the only major economy in the world to achieve positive growth throughout the year,” NBS director Ning Jizhe celebrated today, while ensuring that GDP “has returned to its normal level.” The result announced today is also higher than the 2.1 predicted by the survey of experts from Bloomberg. Recent estimates from the International Monetary Fund pointed out that China will continue to gain ground, raising its rate to 7.9% in 2021.

A limping consumption

Today’s positive data is based on higher industrial production, benefited by state support, which rose 7.1% between October and December compared to 5.8 in the previous period. This metric closes 2020 with growth of 2.8%, a marked decline compared to 5.7% in 2019.

The recovery, however, is still not complete and is still limping on the consumption leg. Retail sales advanced 4.6 in the last quarter of 2020, but the annual calculation reflects a fall of 3.9% compared to 2019, when they rose 8%. “The results are, of course, great; although I consider it important to influence its unbalanced nature ”, points out Alicia García-Herrero, chief economist for Asia at Natixis. “The family demand has not yet recovered.”

“I think China needs to rethink its fiscal stimulus to support household income,” he continues. “The growth is coming from the real estate sector, which will create additional excess capacity unless families get a boost.” In recent years, the Government has opted to reduce fiscal risks, which has resulted in a more conservative stimulus policy than those of the European Union, the United States or Japan.

The key to the good performance of the Chinese economy is its effective management of the virus, which has allowed normality to continue with minimal interruptions. Despite exhaustive action by the authorities, China is going through one of its most virulent outbreaks these days in Hebei province, which surrounds the capital, Beijing. There the first fatality in the country was registered since May. 718 cases remain active, which has resulted in the confinement of 23 million people.

All this has caused several provinces to have already ordered their inhabitants not to travel during the Chinese New Year holidays, which will take place in mid-February. On the occasion of this holiday, which could no longer be celebrated last year, it is customary to visit relatives or go tourism abroad, which translates into the largest regular human migration with 3,000 million displacements. The possibility of new restrictions on mobility threatens to hamper the restoration of consumption. “The changing dynamics of the pandemic and the external environment pose a multitude of uncertainties,” Ning said today.

One of the pillars of the recovery has been the excellent performance of the foreign sector, which has been favored by the inability of many countries to deal with the virus within their borders. According to official data published last week, exports grew by 18.1% in December, representing a trade surplus of 535,000 million dollars (443 million euros), the highest in five years. “Too great for the current geopolitical tensions,” in García-Herrero’s opinion. The financial sector has also contributed: the yuan has broken the 6.5 barrier against the dollar for the first time since 2018, and the stock markets have reached their highest capitalization shares since the 2008 crisis.

Unemployment has also fallen to 4.7% in 2020 compared to 5.5% a year ago. During its annual meeting in June, the Chinese legislature decided not to set a GDP target, as is customary, and instead make this area a top priority for government action. The purpose was to create 9 million new jobs this year: the data published today reflects that 11.8 million were reached. “The main objectives of social and economic development have been fulfilled better than expected,” said today the head of the NBS. In the eyes of the Party the glass is undoubtedly more than half full.