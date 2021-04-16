The Chinese economy is growing strongly. GDP grew in the first quarter by 18.3% compared to the same period of the previous year. This is the biggest jump in a quarter since records began in 1992, an indication of the strength of the recovery after this country has overcome the covid pandemic. The rise is driven by an increase in industrial production and domestic consumption.

The increase, however, is slightly below analysts’ expectations, which estimated up to a 22% increase. And the spectacular jump is due to the fact that the base of the comparison, the first quarter of last year, was abnormally low: then, in the worst of the pandemic, the Chinese economy contracted by 6.8%, the worst fall in decades.

In that period, between October and December 2020, the Chinese economy grew by 6.5%. In total, the Asian giant’s GDP increased by 2.3% last year: although it was the lowest figure in three decades, that of this country was the only one of the large economies that rose in a year marked by the covid. Despite the fact that China was the first country where the coronavirus was detected, a series of strict measures -among the toughest in the world- against the pandemic, and government initiatives to support companies allowed to start a recovery underpinned by the strength of exports and a gradual increase in consumption.

“In general, during the first quarter the national economy presented a continuous momentum of stable recovery,” said the National Statistics Office in a statement. The agency also clarifies that the pandemic continues in the rest of the world and the international scene still faces significant risks of instability.

Compared to the previous quarter, growth in the first quarter of the year was 0.6%, compared to 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Industrial production in March grew by 14.1% year-on-year, a decrease with respect to the 35.1% registered in the months of January and February, and below the forecasts of the analysts, who anticipated an increase of 17.2%.

Retail sales, declining last year, grew 34.2% in March compared to the same month the previous year, above the 28% estimated by experts and the 33.8% in January and February.

“With the economy already above its trend before the coronavirus, and economic policy support gradually retreating, the post-covid rebound effect in China is calming down. We expect quarter-to-quarter growth to remain at modest levels throughout this year, as the recent boom in construction and exports calms down and activity returns to its usual levels ”, says economist Julian Evans-Pritchard , from the consulting firm Capital Economics, in a note.

The chief economist for China of the ING bank, Iris Pang, warns for her part that although the data on economic activity suggest that the country is well on the path of recovery, the main risk “concerns the shortage of semiconductors, that could limit the growth of production and exports in the coming quarters ”. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, Pang points out, consumption will continue to be the great stabilizing factor in the economy, and investment in digital infrastructure will be “the backbone” of future growth.

China has set a growth target of at least 6% for this year, but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that the world’s second largest economy will register an 8.4% increase in 2021.