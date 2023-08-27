In recent weeks, the first signs of a phenomenon that could have huge implications for the world economy have appeared: the possible end of China’s accelerating economic expansion. It is no secret to anyone that one of the most important drivers of world economic activity in recent decades has been China’s rise in the global economic order. China’s huge growth rates in recent years have dragged down the entire world economy as a whole due to that country’s size and importance.

Now, however, the first signs of a major economic slowdown have begun to emerge. Foreign investment has almost stopped in recent months. The counterpart of nearshoring What has been celebrated so much in some Latin American countries has been the growing lack of interest in investing in China or the outright exit of companies already established in that country. This situation, combined with worrying demographic trends (low birth rates, gender imbalances, low marriage rates, etc.), could eventually lead to a collapse in economic growth with economic, political and social consequences that are very difficult to foresee.

In addition to the above, there are other fears affecting the Chinese economy: many economic sectors are highly indebted; some of the large construction companies are highly leveraged and face imminent risks of bankruptcy; the threat of deflation is latent (in fact, in July of this year there was already a drop in prices in its annual comparison); youth unemployment rates are above 20% and China’s statistics office has announced that it will stop publishing these figures for methodological reasons, a euphemism that is seen as an attempt to hide an undesirable reality.

Thus, several of the elements that characterize China’s economy today are reminiscent of what happened in Japan or other Asian countries a few years ago. Rapid economic growth based on strong capital accumulation, without necessarily being accompanied by increases in productivity or equivalent growth in consumption, sooner or later faces its own limits.

Partly because of these concerns, but also motivated by geopolitical issues, China is seeking to rapidly expand the scope of its economic, financial and political relations with other countries. It is in this context that China’s interest in increasing its influence in other countries through the expansion of the group known as the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) must be understood. This group recently held its annual summit in South Africa and, at the end of it, announced the inclusion of 6 new member countries in the organization: Argentina, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

It is evident that the expansion of the group favors the geopolitical position of Russia and China. In the case of Russia, it is a clear attempt to reduce its international isolation, which has worsened since the invasion of Ukraine. For China it is an expansion of its influence in different dimensions. The new member countries, for their part, seek to benefit from greater access to financing (as in the case of Argentina, Ethiopia or Egypt) or try to establish a certain independence from the United States (as in the case of the countries tankers).

The broader BRICS group consists of a strange and increasingly heterogeneous mix of countries, combining a good number of authoritarian regimes with a few democratic regimes, which have often contrasting objectives. It is said that there are dozens of other emerging or developing countries seeking to join this group, which has been raised as an attempt by the countries of the so-called global south to seek to form a counterweight to other organizations in which they do not participate (such as the G -7, for example). The latter is a somewhat strange argument considering that the five countries that give rise to the BRICS acronym are already part of the G-20 and that another 2 of the new members also participate in said group.

In any case, for many developing countries, the existence of a group with abundant economic resources and willing to increase its global influence appears as a politically and economically attractive alternative. Thus, the discourse that raises the need to seek a fairer and more inclusive economic order, that seeks to reduce the influence of the dollar in world trade and that criticizes the role of multilateral financial institutions that lend economic resources subject to certain conditionalities, is an irresistible siren song for many countries and governments that consider themselves affected, forgotten or belittled by the current international economic order.

In the case of Mexico, fortunately we have not fallen for the pretension of getting too close to a group like this that, under an apparent discourse of development and inclusion, in reality only intends to push the political and economic agenda of regimes with which we do not necessarily share goals or values. For Mexico, its close economic (and not only geographic) relationship with North America should not be put at risk through an unnecessary rapprochement with the BRICS. Although they are not our adversaries, we must be clear that we, unlike Brazil and Argentina, are in a different economic situation and have opted for a path of global economic insertion in which we would have much more to lose than gain if we opted to approach to that grouping.

