In China, there was a shortage of workers in the industrial sector, people did not want to work in factories and plants, writes CNBC.

Of the 100 occupations with the most noticeable shortage of employees, 36 occupations are in the industrial sector. At the same time, the total number of open vacancies in the country increased from 1.3 million in the third quarter to 1.4 million in the fourth quarter.

Experts blame the rise in prosperity in the country’s formerly poor rural areas. This allows people not to go to work in cities. In addition, amid the pandemic, many internal labor migrants have left large industrial centers for their homes and do not want to return so far. The number of rural migrant workers fell 5.17 million (to 285.60 million) last year.

The shortage of migrants is felt in many countries. Earlier, President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to deal with the issue of attracting labor migrants to Russian construction sites. He called it “an important issue concerning both the health of citizens and the economy of such an important industry as construction.”

The deadline for the execution of the order is March 1. Earlier, various profile officials spoke about the problem of attracting labor migrants to Russia, including First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, who spoke about a “large shortage of personnel.”