Allianz Chief Economic Adviser El-Erian Calls China’s Development Model Obsolete

The unexpected slowdown in GDP growth experienced by China in 2023 suggests that Beijing’s chosen growth model is no longer in line with the global economy. This was stated by Mohammed El-Erian, chief economic adviser of Europe’s largest insurance company Allianz, writes business insider.

He called obsolete the principles of development in which China cannot choose whether to stimulate the economy from the top down, centrally, or trust the initiative from below, which will allow for greater economic activity.

The hope of globalization as a lifeline does not seem justified, since developed countries are unlikely to grow at the same rate as before and increase the consumption of Chinese goods.

In addition, supply chain diversification will hit foreign investment, and US pressure will add technology and trade restrictions. According to El-Erian, Beijing should not wait for help from foreign partners, but should modernize its domestic policy, giving regions more autonomy in decision-making.

At the same time, the expert admits that in the case of China, it is difficult to switch to a new track, because the change in the management system would have to be carried out taking into account the aging population and rising unemployment. So while the country is in search of the right balance between central directives and freedom of decision-making on the ground.

Earlier, Li Xingqian, head of the foreign trade department of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, said that the country faced an extremely difficult situation with overseas supplies in the first half of the year. According to him, foreign trade is hampered by non-economic factors. In June, China’s exports fell by 12.4 percent in annual terms, although in May the fall was 7.5 percent.

The country faces the threat of prolonged deflation for the first time since 2009, but it is more difficult to respond to it with financial stimulus due to the high level of indebtedness of the regions. The desire of the Chinese authorities to ensure growth through domestic demand has not led to a result. Against the backdrop of falling income growth, citizens began to switch to a savings model of consumption.

Most experts polled by Reuters expect China’s annual growth rate to slow sharply over the next few decades, and the country is likely to enter a protracted era of stagnation.