Today, Sunday, the Egyptian Minister of Health and Population, Dr. Hala Zayed, said that a weekly follow-up meeting will be held

Stages of manufacturing the Chinese “Sinovac” Corona vaccine in Egypt.

Minister Hala Zayed added, during a press conference today, that the Chinese vaccine that will be produced in Egypt works with inactivated vaccines technology, noting that production will be in July, followed by an evaluation of those doses from the Egyptian Drug Authority.

And she continued: “We strive for Egypt to be a source for manufacturing and exporting an anti-corona vaccine to Africa,” revealing that the Egyptian Corona vaccine will be registered in the name of Sinovac Vacsera.

She emphasized that the epidemiological situation of the Corona virus in Egypt is stable, noting that the central laboratories are making a genetic sequence for the Corona virus through swabs, and there are no mutated corona chains in Egypt.

The minister revealed that new doses of the Coronavirus vaccine will be received in the coming days, followed by the opening of centers to receive vaccines.