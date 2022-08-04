The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai and the Northern Emirates donated nearly 1,000 Chinese books to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the “Chinese Book Corner”, covering the most prominent cultural, artistic and historical fields.

This came during a ceremony organized by the Consulate yesterday at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, in the presence of the Executive Director of the Library, Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Li Xu Hang, and a number of members of the Chinese community in the country.

The Chinese Consulate noted the long history that unites the Arab countries and China, especially the UAE.

She stressed that in addition to the cultural role that contributed to strengthening the long-term ties between the two countries, China attaches great importance to building bridges of knowledge, understanding and cultural exchange with friendly countries, and introducing modern Chinese achievements.

Al Mazrouei valued the good relations between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China, pointing out that the new Mohammed bin Rashid Library is one of the tributaries of knowledge in the region, and has future strategic plans to diversify sources of knowledge from different countries.

In turn, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China stressed that the aim of the cultural celebration is to introduce Chinese culture and its authentic roots, as well as to gift 1,000 of the most important Chinese books in various fields, such as culture, art and history.

He revealed his intention to plan a cultural event in August of each year, within the framework of the cultural exchange at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library and to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The celebration included rice paper drawing workshops by expert Li Dongxi, president of the Overseas Chinese International Calligrapher Association, as well as Chinese folklore and costumes.