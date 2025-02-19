Dozens of accounts in social networks, with hundreds of thousands of followers each, are entirely dedicated in China to the candidate of the extreme right of alternative for Germany (AFD), Alice Weidel. His followers in China share videos with romantic music background, … in which a model that looks a lot like Alice Weidel poses in bucolic landscapes. It is not clear who promotes those accounts, but the IP addresses suggest that they are Chinese promoters, according to German intelligence. They describe Weidel as elegant, formal, that “he knows what is good for the world” and they emphasize that in 2011 he obtained his doctorate on China’s pension system. Some accounts even claim that Mandarin speaks.

Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and the globalization of Beijing, has published that his electoral victory is the “desire of all the Germans on foot” and that she is a “great friend” of her country. And thus it is deduced from his agenda, as the German newspaper ‘Bild’ has revealed, which assures that he has been gathering periodically in recent months with the former Chinese ambassador to Berlin, Wu Ken.

Citing sources from the party, he mentions monthly meetings in the private residence of the Chinese ambassador, located south of the German capital. Weidel has admitted having spoken with Wu Ken every nine months, which would already mean a frequency to light years from the rest of the electoral candidates, who have not even had the pleasure of meeting the ambassador.

Against the sanctions to Beijing

Without a direct relationship between the facts, AFD presented in November before the Bundestag a motion in favor of ending the sanctions against the Beijing regime and the ratification of the Investment Protection Agreement (CAI) between the EU and China (20/13786). This agreement consists in dispensing with non -economic demands and focusing on reducing competition distortions and obstacles to the entry into the market, as well as improving investment protection.

In the European Parliament, his party has voted against resolutions that criticized China. The former AFD leader, Maximilian Krah, even splashed a case of possible Chinese espionage within his closest team of collaborators.

This relationship with China, from which no other German political party enjoys, surprises with the coincidence of a tune also very close with the current US administration, equally unique in the German political landscape amid the tension between the two countries. Elon Musk, who also has important interests in China for his Tesla megafactory in Shanghai, has directly requested the vote for AFD in X, a social network in which he has maintained live interviews with Weidel before millions of followers.

The United States Vice President JD Vance did not have time last week to meet with Foreign Minister Scholz during his assistance to the Munich Security Conference. But he did have personally interviewed with Weidel.

In favor of Russia

And even more amazing is the openly Prorruso profile of AFD, which has led its deputies to systematically vote against Aid to Ukraine. When the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, was invited to speak before the Bundestag Plenary in June 2024, the AFD deputies rose from their seats and left the Reichstag building in protest.

“There are still some members of the German Bundestag who are not in favor of constantly putting weapons and money in the ass,” justified the president of AFD in Saxony, Nico Köhler. The favor treatment that Weidel receives from the Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán, although his parties do not belong to the same European parliamentary group, ends up composing the network of international governments support for Weidel’s candidacy.

“In the case of China, it is simply that in 2008, when the financial crisis broke out, Weidel was in China preparing his thesis and his opinions about what was happening were highly valued,” explained sources of the AFD address in Berlin At the same time, they emphasize that not all the postures of the party favor China. “We are asking to limit the participation of Chinese companies in the ports and digital infrastructure of Germany,” these sources give as an example.

“For the Chinese, AFD is simply a party with which business can be done without worrying that their authoritarian internal policies interfere,” illustrates Lea Sahay, German author of ‘The end of the Chinese dream’. “China’s great fear is an alliance of free countries that calls into question its ambitions,” he says. And the Weidel relations network is attractive to China and for the great powers, for its ability to speak directly with all the parts in litigation potential.