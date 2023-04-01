Salmon containment nets float at a fish farm on Lake Llanquihue, near Puerto Montt, Chile. DIEGO GIUDICE (Bloomberg)

The Chinese company Joyvio, owner of the Australis Seafood salmon farm –the fifth largest in the sector in Chile–, has opened a legal battle against the previous owner of the brand, the Chilean businessman Isidro Quiroga. The transnational accuses that, during the acquisition process in 2019, a series of environmental violations and non-compliance with maximum production limits were hidden from it. The Asians have requested an international arbitration process through the Arbitration and Mediation Center of the Santiago Chamber of Commerce (CCS). They seek the return of the value paid by the company, 921 million dollars, and another 300 million more for damages. Quiroga’s lawyers defend that Joyvio knew about the overproduction.

The current owners of Australis denounce a “systematic salmon overproduction policy devised and executed by management and the previous controller”. The company filed a self-report last November with the Superintendence of the Environment (SMA) for violating production authorizations in 33 salmon fattening centers -more than a third of the total of the 96 concessions that the company has- in the southern regions of Aysén and Magallanes between 2016 and 2022. These practices generated an overproduction of more than 80,000 tons of salmonids, according to the company itself.

“The new owners of Australis Seafoods are victims of this regulatory breach, as well as fraud and other serious crimes that will be exposed in the different complaints,” reads a statement published this week by the company. “As stated in the purchase-sale documents signed between the parties, the seller always declared that Australis complied with environmental regulations, which turned out to be false and part of the deception,” he adds.

Qurioga, for his part, issued a statement in which he defended having always acted “in good faith.” “I am going to defend my good name, that of my family and that of my collaborators until the last consequences, exercising the corresponding civil and criminal actions against the people who have participated in this infamous campaign,” he wrote. He also accused the Chinese company of having “scandalously” over-indebted to buy Australis, based on return expectations that for any company “were impossible to meet”.

The SMA filed charges this Monday against the salmon farm for violating environmental permits in nine centers. Australis risks fines of almost 70 million dollars, an amount that can be reduced for having previously self-reported.

Joyvio belongs to Chinese holding company Legend, also owner of tech giant Lenovo. The accusation that he has presented against Inversiones Benjamín, Inversiones Ruiseñor Dos and Inversiones Arlequín, the companies linked to Quiroga, is part of the contract signed between both parties, where they agreed that international arbitration would be called in case of discrepancies where three arbitrators would participate: one chosen by each party and a third party, who cannot be Chilean or Chinese, selected by both. The Asians chose the lawyer Andrés Jana and Quiroga, Ramón Cifuentes.

A series of emails between 2021 and 2022 between senior executives of the Australis salmon company with Chinese members of the board reveal that the new owners of the firm not only knew that they were producing fish above what was allowed, but also authorized it.

One of the lawyers representing the Chinese company Joyvio is Jorge Bofill, who told the newspaper The Mercury that the evidence found in the case is “very numerous and very compelling.” “In my experience, which is extensive at this point, the evidence is more than enough for Isidoro Quiroga to be formalized in the investigation. And given that after the sale of Australis he resides in England, this should lead to an extradition request to try the case in Chile”, he stated in the Chilean newspaper.