The CPC congress will begin in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday and conclude on October 22.

The party congress does not take place before the different wings of the party agree on the congress agenda.

About 2,300 delegates from various Chinese provinces participate in it, representing about 96 million people who are party members.

The agenda of the party congress, according to the Chinese “Xinhua” agency, includes: hearing and studying the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee, examining the work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, approving an amendment to the CPC Constitution, and electing the 20th CPC Central Committee and Committee The 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China.

Delegates to the congress will elect the new Central Committee, which is the party’s parliament with 200 members, and then vote to choose the Politburo, the 25-member decision body.

On Saturday, the supreme organizing body of the conference held a meeting attended by President Xi, finalizing the conference, which is of great importance in China, the world’s second largest economy, as it defines the country’s policies for the next five years.

The conference is likely to begin with a televised speech by Xi, 69, who will review the party’s achievements in recent years and set broad priorities for the next five years.

Analysts generally do not expect any significant change in policy direction.

“We don’t see any reason to change course or make fundamental adjustments to the fundamental principles and strategies that have been established over the past decade,” Redmond Wong, markets analyst at Saxo Bank, said in a note.

The conference comes in light of the “zero Covid” policy, which practically reduces air traffic with the world, and imposes a mandatory quarantine, which has affected the economic activity in the country.

On the diplomatic front, China has deepened the gap between it and the United States, as well as heightened differences with India, Australia and Canada, and confirmed its determination to re-announce the island of Taiwan, even by force if necessary, according to AFP.