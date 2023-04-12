What is it with new Chinese car brands and naming their cars after animals? Earlier we saw the Ora brand present a cute hatchback called ‘Funky Cat’ and now Build Your Dreams comes up with the Dolphin and Seal. Contrary to what the animal names might suggest, BYD means business. In the Netherlands too.

BYD has long proven itself in China. There, the Dolphin went on sale as early as 2021. Now he is also coming to our corner of the globe. The BYD Dolphin is comparable in size to the MG 4 and will therefore also compete against its compatriot. Other electric hatchback competitors include the ID.3, the Mini Electric and the Peugeot e-208.

Specifications of the BYD Dolphin

Build Your Dreams competes with an electric motor on the front axle that only drives the front wheels. The power is 204 hp and the torque 290 Nm. It accelerates to 160 km/h and sprints from standstill to 100 km/h in 7.0 seconds. Thanks to the 60-kWh battery pack, you can go 427 kilometers. Numbers that are comparable to the ID.3.

If you look at it from the side, the BYD Dolphin should be a jumping dolphin. The mammal is also reflected in the two-tone color scheme, according to BYD. Furthermore, there are sports seats for the front row in the cabin and the curves in the interior should provide the feeling of being wrapped in waves. Just be careful not to get seasick.

Furthermore, the Dolphin is equipped with all the driving aids you expect. So there is line assistance, but also a 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control. Unfortunately, BYD or importer Louwman does not yet communicate the Dutch price of the Dolphin. At the end of this year, the BYD Dolphin should come to the Dutch roads.

The BYD Seal

The Dolphin brings another sea creature to BYD’s ‘Ocean series’. The Seal takes it up a notch and takes on electric sedans. The Seal gets an 82-KWh battery and therefore goes a lot further than its brother, namely up to 570 kilometers. It is available with all-wheel and front-wheel drive.

The version with two electric motors produces 530 hp, the variant with a motor 313 hp. The strongest can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. Because BYD is so proud of it, they put this stat on the back of the Seal. The Dutch price of the BYD Seal is also still unknown.