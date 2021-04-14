SINGAPORE (Reuters) China’s unprecedented imports of Iranian crude in recent months have been squeezing supplies from rival producers, forcing oil sellers from countries such as Brazil, Angola and Russia to lower prices and divert cargoes to India and Europe.

The jump in Iranian shipments surprised the market and affected global oil prices, although the administration of US President Joe Biden was expected to resume talks with Tehran to revive the nuclear deal.

Iranian oil began to leak into China from late 2019 despite harsh US sanctions, but the quantities did not start to rise until late last year, after oil recovered and its price crossed the $ 60 mark, and buyers were encouraged by the prospect of the United States lifting sanctions during the Biden era.

557 thousand barrels per day

Refinitiv Oil Research reports that China received an average of 557 thousand barrels per day of Iranian crude between November and March, which is equivalent to approximately five percent of the total imports of the largest importer in the world, in a return to levels before the decision of former US President Donald Trump to re-impose sanctions on Iran in 2019.

Most of that oil ended up in the eastern province of Shandong, a congregation point for independent refiners in China. A Chinese trader directing oil sales to Shandong said, “These” sensitive “barrels are putting pressure on supplies from all other places, as they are simply” very cheap “, referring to Iranian oil, whose price was between six and seven dollars a barrel less than Brazilian oil at one time. Earlier this year.

New markets

Another trader said that suppliers from South America, West Africa and the North Sea are intensifying efforts to find new markets in light of the depletion of demand from China. The largest exporters in South America and West Africa, Brazil and Angola, were among the hardest hit, while Espoo crude produced in the Russian Far East recorded scarcity of flows to the United States under the weight of declining Chinese demand. Chinese Customs and Refinitiv estimate that shipments from Brazil, which snatched from Angola, the fourth largest supplier to China last year thanks to intensive marketing and attractive pricing, decreased 36 percent in January and February compared to the same period a year ago, although the quantities jumped 16 percent. On an annual basis in March.

India is absorbing Brazilian oil

In his last interview before leaving the CEO of Petrobras on Monday, Roberto Castillo Branco said that although China’s appetite for Brazil’s low-sulfur oil from the Tobi field is “endless” and the Asian country continues to pay a premium for it, the current margins are less competitive. India has become a bigger market for oil from Brazil, West Africa and even the North Sea region, in light of the decline in demand from China, which provides the third largest importer in the world with many alternatives.

Refinitiv data showed that India’s imports of Brazilian and Angolan crude recorded a jump in deliveries for the period from March to May, while Europe received more Brazilian oil between March and April than it received at the beginning of the year. The surge in Iranian crude activity affects the prices of competing supplies, such as the Norwegian and Brazilian, to push them to their lowest levels in several months, but it has recovered somewhat in the last two weeks. Earlier, the spot premiums for Brazilian Tobi crude for delivery in China in May decreased to ten cents a barrel above the Brent price on the Intercontinental Exchange, down from more than a dollar a barrel in late December deliveries, before rising to between 30 and 40 cents a week. the past.

Competitiveness

“The Chinese are currently looking for light crude to mix with Iranian heavy crude,” said a second source at a producer in West Africa, adding that they were only able to sell two spot shipments for delivery in May at slightly better prices compared to a “bad month” in April. They are hardly able to compete with Iranian oil at a discount of between three and five dollars from Brent. “China doesn’t want to pay too much with all the sensitive barrels,” said a third trade executive. But the jump in Iranian supplies did not affect the market share of Saudi Arabia, the largest oil supplier to China, as the largest OPEC producers serve a different customer base, which are government refiners and giant private plants in China. At a time when most operations are carried out in Chinese currency, and in some cases the final buyers offer letters of credit, Iranian oil flows are expected to continue, especially since private companies face little political pressure to withdraw from this profitable activity. “Imagine you are the president of an independent refinery,” said a fourth commercial executive in China. “All your attention will be focused on is whether the oil is cheap enough and whether your plant is qualified to process it.”