The one who was coach of Betis Quique Setién He signed this Tuesday as the new coach of the Beijing Guoan FC of the Chinese Super League, as announced by the Asian team itself on its social networks. “We officially announce the appointment of Quique Setién as first coach of Beijing Guoan FC,” the Chinese entity announced.

He Beijing Guoan They finished fourth last season in the Chinese Super League. The club highlights that the Cantabrian’s “football philosophy” “promotes the offensive style” and “control” of the game, aspects that are “very much in line” with the Asian team.

Furthermore, they have chosen Setién for the development of the quarry and as “one of the most experienced coaches in Spanish football.” The Cantabrian, in addition to Betis, coached teams such as FC Barcelona, ​​UD Las Palmas and Villarreal CF in Spain.

With Betis, in the 2017-18 seasonmanaged to qualify the team for the Europa League by obtaining 6th place in the League. In the next 2018-19 campaignwith great expectations among the Betic fans in both the Europa League and the Copa del Rey, whose final was played at the Villamarín, the Heliopolitan team fell in the round of 32 in the European competition and in the semifinals of the Cup. At the end That season, Real Betis Balompié and Quique Setién decided to terminate their contract.









Now he disembarks in China in a Beiging Guoan that explains that «Setién’s arrival will inject vitality into the team, and will make the audience and followers of Beijing Guoan growin addition to bringing many goals«celebrated the Beijing team on their social networks. The Cantabrian is the third Spaniard to coach the Asian team after Gregorio Manzano, in 2014 and 2015, and his former assistant, José González, in 2016.