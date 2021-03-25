The Chinese public has begun to boycott H&M and Nike products over their refusal to use cotton from Xinjiang and accusations against the Chinese authorities of persecuting Uighur Muslims and using slave power. Writes about this Global Times.

Netizens staged a campaign in support of the domestic producer, sharing their experience of buying products under the hashtag “I support Xinjiang cotton” and posting their photos. In addition, the parent company of a chain of shopping malls in Xinjiang’s capital Urumqi, Wuikatimes, which has an H&M store, has demanded that the brand apologize to the Xinjiang people. In response to a comment from a user urging the mall to close the H&M store, the administration replied, “We’ll do it tomorrow.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that China rejects lies and rumors in order to attack the PRC and harm its interests. TASS… “The Chinese people do not accept that some companies try to harm the PRC while making money here,” she said, stressing that “Xinjiang cotton is one of the best in the world,” and claims of forced labor in Xinjiang – “a lie fabricated by anti-Chinese forces with the aim of denigrating China.”

Earlier it was reported that the EU foreign ministers agreed on the inclusion of four Chinese citizens and one organization in the sanctions list. They are accused of human rights violations in connection with the persecution of Uighur Muslims. On March 22, China imposed tough sanctions against the EU in response to “notices” on human rights that Beijing allegedly violates in the Xinjian Uygur Autonomous Region. The sanctions affected 10 individuals and four organizations from Brussels.

In early March, the Newlines Institute wrote that the Chinese authorities violated each of the prohibitions of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, so that what is happening to Muslim Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur region of China can be considered extermination. This is the first time a non-state enterprise has analyzed the accusations against the PRC.